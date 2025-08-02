CM Punk Reflects On Gunther Being Excited To Work With Him: ‘That’s Flattering For Me’

CM Punk is surprised and flattered that talent like Gunther show a level of excitement about working with him. Punk will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam this weekend, and he spoke with Allenownz Wrasslin for a new interview in which he was asked about Gunther showing excitement about facing him in the ring. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On guys like Gunther being excited to work with him: “Well, it’s weird, right? Because I am, contrary to everything you see on screen, I’m not one to champion myself. When I’m on screen? Yeah, ‘Best in the World. ‘What a ridiculous thing to say.’ But that comes from me coming from nothing, like, what am I supposed to do? Am I supposed to go, ‘Yeah, I don’t think today’s my day, guys. I’m gonna give it my best, but s**t, I’m gonna lose?’ That doesn’t resonate. That is a real human emotion that goes through my head, and I think goes through a lot of other people’s heads; it doesn’t fly for an on-screen character.”

On being a resource for other talent: “I do think I have a wealth of knowledge. I do think I can help out. I do know for a fact that I have paved the way for a great many people, whether they love me or they hate me. Those are just facts. If anybody backstage wants to ask me questions, pick my brain, capitalize on what they might think can help them, I’m all ears.

“I do not offer unsolicited advice because I’ve been there where I have a pretty good idea. I know what I’m doing, and somebody will say, ‘Hey, don’t do this.’ Or an old timer will be like, ‘Hey, you know, don’t do that anymore, because you’re making me look bad.’ My perspective now, at 46, is that I see all sides. I definitely don’t think my ideas or my way of doing something is the only way to do anything. I’m all about the best voice; the best idea in the room wins. But it means a lot to me, and it is my great responsibility to be able to be that for anybody.”

On Gunther: “I don’t see Gunther in that way. So if you see him in that way, that’s flattering for me. That gives me pause, that makes me go, wow, because I look at him and I’m in awe of him, you know? So it’s to me, it’s a heavy responsibility. It’s a burden in the best way, because it just means they look at me the way I looked at Roddy Piper, Bret Hart, Eddie Guerrero, guys that I couldn’t believe, ‘I can just call Eddie Guerrero and ask him a question?’ and he didn’t care. He encouraged it, and wanted me to speak to him. There’s other guys in the locker room, like Rey Mysterio, that are around that I still look at in awe. If anybody looks at me like that, that to me just means I’ve been successful in this business, and it’s an accomplishment.”