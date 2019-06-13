CM Punk Reiterates That He Won’t Be Joining AEW

– With AEW All Out taking place in Chicago, plenty of fans believe that CM Punk will be making an appearance. Speculation ran wild that Punk would show up at All In last year but the event came and went without an appearance by Punk.

Basically, anytime AEW holds an event, whether it be in Chicago or Vegas, people will believe that Punk will show up. But if you believe the source himself, he will continue to disappoint those who get their hopes up.

Punk has never been advertised or promoted for an AEW event.

AEW All Out is scheduled for Aug. 31. Earlier today it was announced that Jon Moxley will be taking on Kenny Omega at the event.