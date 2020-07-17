wrestling / News
CM Punk Remembers Anniversary Of WWE Title Win At Money in the Bank, Thanks Fans
July 17, 2020 | Posted by
Nine years ago today, CM Punk won the WWE title from John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011 in Chicago, which kicked off the ‘Summer of Punk’ in WWE. In a post to Twitter, Punk spoke about the anniversary and thanked the fans who attended.
He wrote: “I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and most importantly the fans. That crowd, that atmosphere is something I’ll never forget. Thank you all. #MITB”
I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and most importantly the fans. That crowd, that atmosphere is something I’ll never forget. Thank you all. #MITB
— player/coach (@CMPunk) July 17, 2020
100%
— player/coach (@CMPunk) July 17, 2020
