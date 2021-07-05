CM Punk Remembers Dressing As Dracula For House Show In 2013, Cesaro Reacts

In a post on Twitter, CM Punk responded to a fan who posted photos of him dressed as Dracula for a WWE house show in Fresno, California. Punk stalked to the ring wearing a cape for his match that night. The show happened on January 13, 2013, just on week before his historic 434-day WWE title reign ended at that year’s Royal Rumble.

The fan wrote: “Saw @CMPunk come out with a cape walking around like Dracula at a house show in Fresno. That was fun.”

Punk replied: “Check @WWEBigE and @TheAJMendez doing everything they can not to laugh.”

Cesaro also commented, which you can see below.