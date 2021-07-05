wrestling / News
CM Punk Remembers Dressing As Dracula For House Show In 2013, Cesaro Reacts
In a post on Twitter, CM Punk responded to a fan who posted photos of him dressed as Dracula for a WWE house show in Fresno, California. Punk stalked to the ring wearing a cape for his match that night. The show happened on January 13, 2013, just on week before his historic 434-day WWE title reign ended at that year’s Royal Rumble.
The fan wrote: “Saw @CMPunk come out with a cape walking around like Dracula at a house show in Fresno. That was fun.”
Punk replied: “Check @WWEBigE and @TheAJMendez doing everything they can not to laugh.”
Cesaro also commented, which you can see below.
Check @WWEBigE and @TheAJMendez doing everything they can not to laugh. https://t.co/wX4n1fFOaD
— player/coach (@CMPunk) July 5, 2021
The great Cahootie in pic #1
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) July 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Lana On Getting Call From John Laurinaitis About Her WWE Release, Reason He Gave Her For Company’s Decision
- Former WWE Doctor Talks About Treating Mick Foley After Hell in a Cell Fall
- Backstage Rumor on How Zelina Vega & WWE Resolved Their Issues, Pro-Union Tweets Deleted
- Jim Ross On Why He Thinks Lex Luger Isn’t In WWE Hall Of Fame, Luger’s Legacy In Wrestling