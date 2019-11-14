CM Punk Reportedly Turned Down Major Money Offer From AEW

– Before joining WWE Backstage, CM Punk reportedly turned down a hefty financial offer from AEW. According to Wrestling Observer Live, Punk did have talks with AEW and met with Tony Khan. Khan reportedly offered Punk “a lot of money” to sign on board.

Punk, of course, didn’t sign with AEW and has instead joined WWE Backstage in a deal that is signed specifically with FOX and not WWE, though WWE did give their blessing to the deal.