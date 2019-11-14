wrestling / News
CM Punk Reportedly Turned Down Major Money Offer From AEW
November 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Before joining WWE Backstage, CM Punk reportedly turned down a hefty financial offer from AEW. According to Wrestling Observer Live, Punk did have talks with AEW and met with Tony Khan. Khan reportedly offered Punk “a lot of money” to sign on board.
Punk, of course, didn’t sign with AEW and has instead joined WWE Backstage in a deal that is signed specifically with FOX and not WWE, though WWE did give their blessing to the deal.
More Trending Stories
- NJPW President Harold Meij Denies That New Japan Tried To Keep Kenny Omega Out of Japan
- Mustafa Ali Gets His First Name Back, Rusev Comments
- Bruce Prichard on Allegations That Fabulous Moolah Was a ‘Pimp,’ Other Accusations Against Her
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Overruled WCW’s Plan to Put U.S. Title Back on Steve Austin in 1994