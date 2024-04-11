wrestling / News
CM Punk May Have Responded to AEW Airing All In Footage
As previously reported, AEW aired security footage from last year’s All In which featured the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry. That incident resulted in Perry’s suspension and Punk’s firing from AEW.
CM Punk may have responded to the footage on his Instagram Story, as he shared a photo of George W. Bush in front of a ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner. It’s unknown if it’s a direct response, but it did go up at around the same time as the segment aired.
CM Punk's Instagram story pic.twitter.com/WAvaWrZJpe
— Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) April 11, 2024
