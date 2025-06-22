CM Punk Responds To John Cena’s Pipebomb Parody, Says One Part of The Promo Was True

During the Summerslam Kickoff press conference (via Fightful), CM Punk responded to John Cena’s parody of his pipebomb promo from last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. Punk noted that at least one part of the promo was true.

He said: “Just because people come out on television and lie about me doesn’t make it true. John said one true, real thing last night, and that is he’s jealous of me. It doesn’t seem to make any sense because he’s the greatest of all time. Seventeen-time world champion. I don’t know if anybody in this room is going to live long enough to see anybody else accomplish that. Could be Randy [Orton]. He’s probably our best bet. The big difference between Randy and John is that Randy didn’t sell his soul to the Rock. Randy is here, boots on the ground. We don’t see The Rock anywhere. We don’t see Travis Scott anywhere. I roll with Ice Cube. I’m more of an Ice Cube guy. No Vaseline. That’s what John is in store for. [No Vaseline] is the greatest diss track of all time.”

Punk was busy at Fanatics Fest, where the press conference was held, as he also had an altercation with Seth Rollins. Cena and Punk will collide at Night of Champions next Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the Undisputed WWE Championship.