CM Punk Responds To Sasha Banks Saying ‘It’s Clobberin’ Time’ Prior To WWE SmackDown vs. AEW Rampage
October 19, 2021 | Posted by
Prior to the head-to-head battle between WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage last week, Sasha Banks sent a tweet noting that “it’s Clobberin time” while posting a graphic of her match with Becky Lynch on FS1. And now, after the ratings details were revealed on Monday, CM Punk has responded.
Punk took to Twitter to offer his response to Sasha, simply stating “indeed it was” in reference to her previous tweet.
As noted, while SmackDown did outdraw Rampage in viewership and by a 1,000-viewer margin in the key demo, Rampage was the winner in the 10 to 10:30 PM head-to-head ratings.
You can view Punk’s tweet below.
Indeed it was. #AEWDynamite #CMPunk https://t.co/3SihmTtyOe pic.twitter.com/wB6gPMmBBA
— player/coach (@CMPunk) October 19, 2021
