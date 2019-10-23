Various News: CM Punk Responds to Steve Austin Tweet, Video Diary on Cain Velasquez’s Wrestling Debut, Ho Ho Lun Set for Dragon Gate

– Earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin posted “What?” on his Twitter account. CM Punk responded by tweeting out “CM Punk,” and you can see that exchange with CM Punk and Steve Austin below.

CM PUNK! — CM Pumpkinhead (@CMPunk) October 23, 2019

– The Fight Network released a video on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez making his prow restling debut for Lucha Libre AAA. You can check out that full video diary episode below.

– Dragon Gate has announced that Ho Ho Lun will be appearing in the promotion from November 2 through December 9. You can check out that announcement below.