CM Punk Responds To Fan Bashing AEW For ‘Catering to Fans’, Hypes Upcoming Heels Q&A
In a post on Twitter, CM Punk responded to a fan that was bashing AEW for thanking the fans after the show was over, accusing them of “catering” to the crowd.
The fan wrote (and later deleted) that AEW “really sunk that low they have to cater for the fans after a show.”
Punk replied: “We are going to sink so low catering to paying fans we’ll be at the center of the earth around 10pm CT on September 5th.”
He also noted that tomorrow at 5 PM CT, he will do a Q&A before his episode of Heels airs.
We are going to sink so low catering to paying fans we’ll be at the center of the earth around 10pm CT on September 5th. #AEWAllOut @AEW @AEWonTNT https://t.co/8n0xCmfk1S
— player/coach (@CMPunk) August 28, 2021
Tomorrow at 5pm CT I’m going to do a Q&A for all things @HeelsSTARZ before my episode airs!!!!
Use hashtag #HeelsSTARZ pic.twitter.com/xRCklewcMz
— player/coach (@CMPunk) August 28, 2021
