CM Punk Responds to Fan Comment, Says He Will Wrestle Again

– In a social media post regarding Mark Henry’s recent Busted Open Radio comments on controversial AEW star CM Punk, PWInsider reports that Punk responded to a fan’s Instagram post on Henry’s recent comments where Punk said, “I’ll wrestle again.”

A fan responded to the Instagram post, writing, “Keep Punk retired.” Punk later responded to the fan comment, writing, “You liked your own comment. Bold. I’ll wrestle again just to upset you. You’ll match no matter where.” Punk has since deleted the comment.

PWInsider also reports that CM Punk is still under contract with AEW. He’s reportedly been doing acting work while rehabbing his torn triceps injury he suffered last year. It was previously rumored that he was negotiating a buyout of the remainder of his AEW contract.