CM Punk Responds To Fan Who Tells Him To Keep Politics Out Of Wrestling

Some people were not happy after CM Punk wore a pro-choice shirt during his AEW Dynamite appearance this past Wednesday. The shirt read that ‘abortion rights are human rights’.

One fan responded to Punk on social media, telling him to ‘keep politics out of wrestling.’

Punk replied: “I’ll keep politics out of wrestling as soon as you keep politics out of vaginas.”

He then shared the exchange on his Instagram Story, which was screenshotted and uploaded to Twitter later on.