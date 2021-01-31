wrestling / News
CM Punk Responds to Fans Tweeting About Wanting to See Him Return at the Royal Rumble
– As previously reported, CM Punk has been confirmed to be working on the upcoming wrestling Starz TV drama, Heels, where he is slated to appear opposite Stephen Amell as a rival wrestler to Amell’s character of Jack Spade. Additionally, CM Punk has responded to fans tweeting about wanting him to make a WWE return tonight at the Royal Rumble.
In response to a fan tweet, Punk wrote, “This is honestly the first I’ve heard about anyone wanting me in the rumble.” Previously, Punk walked out of WWE following the 2014 Royal Rumble seven years ago.
You can view Punk’s tweet below:
