CM Punk Responds to Fox Tweet About a Dream Match With Steve Austin

– CM Punk may not ever be stepping back in a WWE ring, but he has an idea of how a match with Steve Austin would go. After the WWE on FOX Twitter account posted to Twitter asking fans who would have won in a dream match between the two, Punk weighed in with the “pipe bomb” GIF if him waving on the stage.

You can see the posts below, which include a response by the WWE on FOX account. Of course, such a match is unlikely to happen, as Austin is retired and Punk is not (as of now, anyway) actually signed with WWE, but with FOX for his Backstage role.