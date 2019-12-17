wrestling / News

CM Punk Responds to Fox Tweet About a Dream Match With Steve Austin

December 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk vs. Steve Austin

– CM Punk may not ever be stepping back in a WWE ring, but he has an idea of how a match with Steve Austin would go. After the WWE on FOX Twitter account posted to Twitter asking fans who would have won in a dream match between the two, Punk weighed in with the “pipe bomb” GIF if him waving on the stage.

You can see the posts below, which include a response by the WWE on FOX account. Of course, such a match is unlikely to happen, as Austin is retired and Punk is not (as of now, anyway) actually signed with WWE, but with FOX for his Backstage role.

