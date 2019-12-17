wrestling / News
CM Punk Responds to Fox Tweet About a Dream Match With Steve Austin
– CM Punk may not ever be stepping back in a WWE ring, but he has an idea of how a match with Steve Austin would go. After the WWE on FOX Twitter account posted to Twitter asking fans who would have won in a dream match between the two, Punk weighed in with the “pipe bomb” GIF if him waving on the stage.
You can see the posts below, which include a response by the WWE on FOX account. Of course, such a match is unlikely to happen, as Austin is retired and Punk is not (as of now, anyway) actually signed with WWE, but with FOX for his Backstage role.
There are few bigger dream matches in @WWE history than @CMPunk vs. @steveaustinBSR…
Who would've won if they ever locked up? pic.twitter.com/kesPD7Nmgn
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 17, 2019
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 17, 2019
