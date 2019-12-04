WWE News: CM Punk Responds To John Morrison Signing, WWE Announces South Africa Tour, Highlights From Total Divas

– As we previously reported, it was revealed on last night’s WWE Backstage that John Morrison has officially re-signed with WWE. Morrison noted on Twitter that this was true, and he was excited to “stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business.”

CM Punk reacted to this on Twitter, letting Morrison know that one of the most alleged talented people in the business, Will Ospreay, was in NJPW.

Confirmed ✅ I have signed with @WWE – I’ve never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can’t wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business‼️ — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) December 4, 2019

Dude, @WillOspreay is in New Japan. — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 4, 2019

😂😂😂 — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) December 4, 2019

– WWE has announced that they will tour South Africa in the spring. Here’s the press release:

WWE LIVE will return to South Africa in 2020 with events on Wednesday, April 29, at Grand Arena Grandwest in Cape Town; Thursday, April 30, at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban; Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2, at Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg. Tickets for WWE LIVE South Africa will be available this Friday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m. (local time) at www.computicket.com.

An exclusive two-day pre-sale for Discovery Card holders will be available today at 9 a.m. (local time) at https://discovery.computicket.com.

Fans attending WWE LIVE will see their favorite Superstars, including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, The O.C., Ricochet, Aleister Black and more. (Talent line-up subject to change).

“We are excited to return to South Africa and present four action-packed Live Events for our passionate fans in the region,” said Stefan Kastenmuller, WWE Senior Vice President & General Manager, EMEA. “Fans can look forward to experiencing a night of family-friendly entertainment that will create lifelong memories.”

Each week, WWE’s flagship programming Raw and SmackDown air live in South Africa exclusively on SuperSport. SuperSport also airs WWE’s monthly pay-per-view specials, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble.

WWE LIVE South Africa is promoted by Big Concerts in partnership with SuperSport, KFM 94.5, East Coast Radio, 947 and Channel 24. It will be the first WWE live event in Durban since Aug. 2013 and the first in Johannesburg and Cape Town since April 2018.

