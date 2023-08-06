wrestling / News
CM Punk Retains His Title At AEW Collision, Starks Attacks Steamboat
CM Punk made his first defense of his “Real” World Championship tonight on AEW Collision, defeating Ricky Starks. The match went back and forth until Starks ran into the referee, knocking him out of the ring. He then attempted to cheat Punk but getting a pin with his feet on the ropes. However, special guest enforcer Ricky Steamboat put a stop to that. Punk then rolled up Starks to get the pin and retain his belt.
After the match, Starks assaulted Steamboat and knocked Punk out of the ring. He then whipped Steamboat with a belt before Punk got back in the ring with a chair to make the save.
