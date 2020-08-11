CM Punk Jokes About RETRIBUTION On Twitter

CM Punk responded to a tweet by WWE on FOX today, joking about taking a role with RETRIBUTION. The WWE on FOX account tweeted about Punk’s earlier comments about Rey Mysterio, prompting Punk to respond with:

“I’m just sayin’ I know a thing or two about retribution.”

Earlier today, Punk responded to a post Rey Mysterio made on Instagram about how Seth Rollins had taken their feud to another level by suggesting Mysterio shave Rollins’ head and that it had “never been done,” a reference to when Mysterio shaved Punk’s head as part of their program.

