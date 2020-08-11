wrestling / News
CM Punk Jokes About RETRIBUTION On Twitter
CM Punk responded to a tweet by WWE on FOX today, joking about taking a role with RETRIBUTION. The WWE on FOX account tweeted about Punk’s earlier comments about Rey Mysterio, prompting Punk to respond with:
“I’m just sayin’ I know a thing or two about retribution.”
Earlier today, Punk responded to a post Rey Mysterio made on Instagram about how Seth Rollins had taken their feud to another level by suggesting Mysterio shave Rollins’ head and that it had “never been done,” a reference to when Mysterio shaved Punk’s head as part of their program.
I’m just sayin’ I know a thing or two about retribution.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) August 11, 2020
CM Punk here fantasy booking Rey Mysterio shaving Seth Rollins’ hair off. pic.twitter.com/Rs0I6lH3HC
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 11, 2020
