wrestling / News
CM Punk Says His Return Is About Everyone That ‘Didn’t Forget’ About Him
December 16, 2023 | Posted by
During an appearance on Instagram Live for Elite Comics), CM Punk spoke about his return to WWE and reiterated that he came back for the fans that always supported him.
He said: “This isn’t about me, this is about us. This about everybody that is behind me. That for ten years didn’t forget, chanted my name. I’m going to put the boots back on for all of ya’ll. We’re going to go on this journey together.“