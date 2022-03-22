wrestling / News
CM Punk Set To Return On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced that CM Punk will make his return to Dynamite on tomorrow night’s edition at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Punk has not appeared on AEW television since defeating MJF in a Dog Collar Match at Revolution.
“For the first time since his brutal and bloody #DogCollar Match with @The_MJF at #AEWRevolution, the #BestInTheWorld @CMPunk returns to #AEWDynamite LIVE TOMORROW NIGHT from the @HEBCenter in Cedar Park, TX at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork!” the company wrote on Twitter.
Here’s the updated Dynamite lineup:
* Eight-Man Tornado Tag Match: Sting, Darby Allin & The Hardy Boyz vs. Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade
* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* MJF speaks
* CM Punk returns
You can view the announcement below.
