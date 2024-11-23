– As noted, Paul Heyman and CM Punk made their WWE TV returns last night on SmackDown. Heyman revealed Punk as the fifth member of The OG Bloodline’s team against The Bloodline in the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. The WWE YouTube channel clip of the segment featuring Punk’s return has already drawn over 1.7 million views. The WWE on USA channel version of the clip has drone over 890,000 views.

Additionally, the Facebook clip of the segment has drawn over 1.6 million views.