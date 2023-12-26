CM Punk On Returning to Madison Square Garden: ‘This Is Strange’

CM Punk is making his WWE in-ring return at tonight’s Madison Square Garden live event, and he weighed in on how he’s feeling returning to the venue. Punk will face Dominik Mysterio at tonight’s post-Christmas live event in the Garden, and the WWE Twitter account posted video of Punk reflecting on his return there.

“I don’t know if it’s hot in here, or I just got flushed,” he began. “I mean, this is — it’s cool. It’s a cool moment, you know? It’s a place I never thought I would be again. I’m trying to think of the last time I was here. It was, it was the Misfits show. The Misfits, and Rancid opened up for them. It was the last time I was in Madison Square Garden.”

He continued, “But in a wrestling capacity? This is strange.”

