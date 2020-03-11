wrestling / News
CM Punk Returning to WWE Backstage Next Week, Rhea Ripley to Be In-Studio Guest
March 11, 2020 | Posted by
CM Punk will make his return to WWE Backstage next week, with Rhea Ripley as the in-studio guest. The show announced on Tuesday that Punk will make his return for the first time since February 11th and that Ripley will be there to promote her match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.
WWE Backstage airs next Tuesday live on FOX Sports 1.
You are NOT going to want to miss next week’s episode of #WWEBackstage featuring @RheaRipley_WWE and @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/FXOC3oSm4M
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 11, 2020
