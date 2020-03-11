wrestling / News

CM Punk Returning to WWE Backstage Next Week, Rhea Ripley to Be In-Studio Guest

March 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE Backstage

CM Punk will make his return to WWE Backstage next week, with Rhea Ripley as the in-studio guest. The show announced on Tuesday that Punk will make his return for the first time since February 11th and that Ripley will be there to promote her match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.

WWE Backstage airs next Tuesday live on FOX Sports 1.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, WWE Backstage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading