CM Punk Returning to WWE Backstage Next Week
April 8, 2020 | Posted by
CM Punk will be making his return to WWE Backstage for next week’s episode. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Backstage that Punk will be appearing next week.
This will be Punk’s first appearance since February 11th. He was scheduled for the March 17th episode, but that episode was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was reported late last month that while WWE allowed Fox to have Punk on the show as a “concession” to their new relationship with the network, Punk is limited to an appearance a month.
HE'S BAAAAAAACK!@CMPunk returns to #WWEBackstage NEXT TUESDAY, at 11e/10c, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/qC0mCK0xtC
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 8, 2020
