CM Punk Returning to WWE Backstage Next Week

May 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE Backstage

CM Punk will be making his return to WWE Backstage next week. The show announced on tonight’s episode that Punk will be back next week, which will air at the regular 11 PM ET timeslot.

Punk’s last appearance on the show was May 12th. Punk’s appearances have generally coincided with a ratings bounce for Backstage.

CM Punk, WWE Backstage, Jeremy Thomas

