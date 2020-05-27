wrestling / News
CM Punk Returning to WWE Backstage Next Week
May 27, 2020
CM Punk will be making his return to WWE Backstage next week. The show announced on tonight’s episode that Punk will be back next week, which will air at the regular 11 PM ET timeslot.
Punk’s last appearance on the show was May 12th. Punk’s appearances have generally coincided with a ratings bounce for Backstage.
He's baaaackkkk!@CMPunk returns to #WWEBackstage NEXT WEEK. pic.twitter.com/8dI9b99LNe
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 27, 2020
