wrestling / News

WWE News: CM Punk Reunites With Steve Corino at WWE Performance Center, Royal Rumble Arrivals

January 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk WWE Raw 1-22-24 Image Credit: WWE

– In a new Instagram story he shared earlier today, CM Punk shared a photo showing him reuniting with Steve Corino at the WWE Performance Center, where Punk has recently been training. He also shared another photo with Punk, Lexis King (aka Brian Pillman Jr.), Bron Breakker, and more.

– WWE has begun releasing videos of Superstars arriving for the Royal Rumble, including CM Punk:

