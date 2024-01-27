wrestling / News
WWE News: CM Punk Reunites With Steve Corino at WWE Performance Center, Royal Rumble Arrivals
– In a new Instagram story he shared earlier today, CM Punk shared a photo showing him reuniting with Steve Corino at the WWE Performance Center, where Punk has recently been training. He also shared another photo with Punk, Lexis King (aka Brian Pillman Jr.), Bron Breakker, and more.
– WWE has begun releasing videos of Superstars arriving for the Royal Rumble, including CM Punk:
Happy #WrestleMania Day! 😂 pic.twitter.com/JkxKOpjwri
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2024
The All Mighty has arrived!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/TttI9ER96R
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2024
Love & #RoyalRumble @BiancaBelairWWE & @MontezFordWWE have arrived! pic.twitter.com/VXh9BwZxlG
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2024
Here comes @CMPunk!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Yu85a1Z5OJ
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Latest Betting Odds On Statistics, Surprise Appearances at WWE Royal Rumble
- Rumor Killer on Two Possible Royal Rumble Surprises, Confirmation of Another (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note on Possible Surprises Planned For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Latest Update on The Plan For Wrestlemania 40 Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)