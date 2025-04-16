– In a new video showcasing the build to CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, CM Punk noted his biggest concern for the matchup, fearing Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns might work together against him. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Punk on Reigns and Rollins possibly working together: “The biggest thing I have to worry about is if they’re going to work together. These are two guys who have never been able to beat me without the other one’s help. I’m talking all the way back to 2013. I don’t know if these guys are lying, I don’t know if they hate each other, I don’t know if their hatred for me supersedes their hatred for each other. We could be looking at a superpowers team up here.”

On still having hard work left: “What’s in my head is, I’m not there yet, and there’s still two-and-a-half, three weeks to go, so I feel I might need to wrap myself in bubble wrap. I’m gonna be cautiously optimistic, and there’s a lot of hard work still left to do,.”

The triple threat match is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 at WrestleMania 41: Night 1 in the main event. The premium live event will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix overseas.