CM Punk Reveals His Dream Matchups

– During a recent appearance on NightCap with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco, WWE Superstar CM Punk discussed his dream matchups. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

CM Punk on his dream matchups: “One name always comes to mind, and that’s Stone Cold Steve Austin. Unfortunately, he had to retire because of injuries, and he had a stroke, but Bret Hart is another one. Bret Hart would be a dream for me because that is a guy I looked up to when I was a kid. That’s a guy that helped get me into this sport from an interest perspective and that’s a guy who, to this day, I could text Bret right now and be like, ‘What’s up? I have a question and need some advice.’ He’ll hit me back right away. Much love to him.”

On the current WWE locker room: “We have a pretty wealthy locker room when it comes to talent right now. There are a lot of people I would love to get in there with Gunther, he’s the champ on Raw. Would love to mix it up with my boy Cody (Rhodes). As far as legends go, the ones that probably aren’t going to happen but are dream matches, Austin is number one with a bullet.”

In the main event of last Monday’s WWE Raw on Netflix debut, CM Punk defeated bitter rival Seth Rollins in a singles bout.