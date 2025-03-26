CM Punk Reveals He’s a Fan of Chappell Roan & Doechii

– As noted earlier, CM Punk is Sheamus’ guest on this week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts. During the session, CM Punk professes his fandom for Doechii and Chappell Roan, which he likes to listen to on his workout playlist. Punk said on the topic (via Fightful), “I don’t have embarrassing songs on my playlist. I have songs that people may think are embarrassing, but to me, you like what you like.”

Punk continued on listening to the artists, “I listen to Doechii and Chappell Roan is the one where people would be like, ‘CM Punk doesn’t listen to Chappell Roan.’ I do. My midwest queen. I don’t like Coldplay, but I recognize they got some bangers. ‘Fix You’ is a good one.”

Punk will be in action next month at WrestleMania 41, facing Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The event will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.

You can view Punk’s appearance on Celtic Warrior Workouts below: