– During a recent appearance on Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls, WWE Superstar CM Punk revealed he actually has a good relationship with fellow WWE Superstar and reigning Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. Below are some highlights (via Fightful)

CM Punk on Dominik Mysterio: “Actually, somebody on the roster I do like, I’m kind of his mentor, Dominik Mysterio. Dominik likes to tell everybody that he hates me and we don’t like each other, but honestly, every morning Dominik starts his day with a phone call to Uncle Phil and we talk.”

On what he and Dominik talk about: “We talk about life, we talk about the business, we talk about his sister, we both love Aliyah. Dominik is not even his real name, that’s just his work name, his real name is Brad.”

Punk’s first back match in WWE in nearly ten years was actually against Dominik Mysterio at a WWE live event at the Madison Square Garden on December 23, 2023. CM Punk has a huge matchup ahead of him this weekend. He challenges John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship on Saturday, June 28 at WWE Night of Champions 2025. The premium live event will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.