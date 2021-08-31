CM Punk Reveals Meaning of Writing On His Shoes, Talks Wrestling’s Popularity

CM Punk sparked plenty of speculation with four letters written on his shows at his AEW debut, and the wrestler revealed the meanings in a new interview. Punk’s debut on the August 20th episode of AEW Rampage saw him come out with “AC” and “FC” written on his shoes. While many speculated that “AC” was a reference to Adam Cole, Punk told the New York Post that the letters were references to Chicago.

You can see a couple of highlights from the interview below:

On the writing on his shoes: “I stole this from LeBron James; a lot of basketball players will write messages on their shoes and stuff. I wrote AC on my shoes and CF on the other foot. AC is Always Chicago and CF is Chicago Forever.”

On why he doesn’t pay attention to ratings: “I think people will always harken back to, ‘Oh, X amount of people used to watch this, where are those millions and millions of people? Where did they go?’ It’s why I don’t put a whole lot of stock in ratings and demographics. It’s not my job. I know TNT, I know the executives love that stuff, but I don’t like movies simply because somebody else likes a movie. I don’t go to restaurants simply because it’s highly rated. They serve something I’m allergic to so I’m not gonna go ahead and eat it.”

On the popularity of wrestling: “I definitely think stuff’s trending upward and it feels hot right now. I don’t know if I can call it a boom period. Attitude Era, how many people were watching? So there are a lot of people out there who are not watching. I think chasing all those fans who don’t watch any more can be detrimental. I’m about giving our fans, who are here in the arena, I’m about giving them what they want and making them happy.

“Yes, mainstream popularity for television shows, yes that stuff is great and I think that audience can eventually come and that’s what AEW has. You watch it on television and you go, ‘Look at those people in the stands, they’re having a blast. I need to go to that. I need to watch that. I need to get into this.’ And if you are just trying to chase people who aren’t watching, people who maybe watched 10 years ago, that’s a crapshoot. You could be shooting yourself in the foot.”