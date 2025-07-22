– During a recent interview with SportBIBLE, WWE Superstar CM Punk discussed his shocking, momentous return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Punk closed out the show in his hometown of Chicago with his WWE return. CM Punk also revealed that Triple H prevented him from reading a scripted promo after his WWE return the following night on WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Joking on his Survivor Series return: “I come back and I shit all over Randy’s moment at Survivor Series. Randy’s been gone, he’s rehabbed, he’s got a new spine. He comes back and here’s CM Punk to just step all over it. The following week, he has a match, I think it’s with Dom [Dominik Mysterio], and they go over on their time. It drastically cuts my promo time. We’re all hooting. I’m laughing about it. ‘Whatever, this is fun.'”

CM Punk on Triple H keeping him from performing a scripted promo after his WWE return on TV: “Whatever I don’t get to say this week, I’ll just say next week, that’s the beauty of doing 52 live shows a year. I was running around with a piece of paper in my hand that had whatever I was supposed to say. I keep looking at it. Triple H gets up and comes up to me and goes, ‘What are you doing, man? You’re freaking everybody out.’ ‘What do you mean I’m freaking everybody out?’ ‘Nobody here has ever seen you hold a script in your hand and read it like you’re not just going to go out there and say whatever the hell you want.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, well, you know, I’m new around here. I don’t want to step on anybody’s toes.’ He grabbed the piece of paper, crumpled it up, and threw it out. ‘You’re CM Punk. Just go out there and talk to the people. ‘Right. Right.’ That’s what I needed to hear because I’m trying to move in a certain way and he’s like, ‘No, go be you. That’s why you’re here.'”

The journey to Punk’s incredible return to WWE is captured in the new Netflix docuseries, WWE Unreal, which debuts on the streamer on July 29.