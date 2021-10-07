CM Punk Reveals Vince McMahon Asked Him to Make Fun of Stephanie in His Pipe Bomb Promo

– During a recent interview with the Heel Turn Sport 1 Wrestling Podcast, CM Punk shared some interesting details about his famous pipe bomb promo on Monday Night Raw on June 27, 2011. He also discussed making an initial outline of the promo to go through WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Punk actually stated that before the pipebomb promo, Vince McMahon asked him to add something to it to make fun of Stephanie McMahon. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

CM Punk on how much of the promo came from him; Vince McMahon asking him to make fun of Stephanie in the promo: “All of it. I had to make an outline for Vince and I didn’t say anything I wrote in the outline, I just know that I needed him to agree and then I went out there and said whatever I wanted. I knew what I wanted to say, I knew I wasn’t stepping over the line and I knew nobody was going to be pissed at me. The thing with live television is, it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission. If I would have asked him to say all that stuff, he would have been like, ‘Don’t mention Brock, don’t mention Paul Heyman.’ Those guys, at the time, were persona non Grata. He would have been like, ‘What the hell is Ring of Honor? Don’t mention New Japan.’ I knew to make it the special piece of art that I wanted it to be, I had to go out there and say all of that. I wrote up a mock draft of it and he said, ‘Yeah, this is great.’ He asked me to add something making fun of Stephanie. I was like, ‘Okay.’ I went out there and I did it and it was good so it doesn’t matter.”

Punk on why there was a lack of creative followup to the promo: “I think because certain people in management wanted it that way and I also think they have a lot of content. They are a content company. It’s a lot and when you have that much, quality slips. It’s constant. You have to be on everything. When Rock came back on the first Raw, I was on like eight segments on that show. That’s over-saturation with a capital O. To rely on me that much and then to say that I wasn’t really that good is a little bit ridiculous, but they like their revisionist history. I think there’s a happy medium somewhere that we’re finding with AEW where everybody doesn’t need to be on every show and we have tons of main event talent that can fill those other gaps.”