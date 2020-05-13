CM Punk Reviews the New WWE Ice Cream Bars (Video)

CM Punk finally has his WWE Ice Cream Bars and gave a review of them on this week’s WWE Backstage. As you can see in the below video, Punk — who famously demanded the return of the confectionary during his 2011 storyline in which he was about to leave the company with the WWE Championship — tried out the new ice cream bars and shared his thoughts.

Punk joked about the superstars on the front, saying that there were only three and he “can’t see” one of them, referring to John Cena of course. He then tried the Becky Lynch bar, noting it was actually an ice cream sandwich and not a bar, and said that without the chocolate layer it’s a “four out of ten” which could be an inside joke referring to Bret Hart’s famous assessment of Triple H as a “mediocre wrestler” and his WrestleMania 29 match with Brock Lesnar being a “4/10.” Either way, the review seemed to be meant more for humor so you may not want to trust that dubious assessment.

You can see the video below, in which Punk also tries it with pickle in honor of Lynch and her just-announced pregnancy: