CM Punk Revisits Fan’s Tweet Promising to Eat His Shoes If Punk Returned to Wrestling

CM Punk hasn’t forgotten the fan who promised to eat his shoes if Punk returned to wrestling, and he briefly reminded everyone yesterday. Punk made his return to the ring at AEW All Out, defeating Darby Allin, and posted a now-deleted tweet with a screencap of the fan’s post from July of this year after Money in the Bank.

The fan’s tweet referenced the fans chanting for Punk at the show and said (per Wrestling Inc, “Please stop. He’s not coming back. I’ll eat my shoes on here if he does.” He reiterated it in a second tweet after Punk had been tagged into the conversation..

Punk’s deleted tweet included a screen of that conversation and said, “It is time to address this.”

To the fan’s credit, he appears to have potentially gone through with it, as you can see below: