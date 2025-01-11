wrestling / News
CM Punk, Rhea Ripley and GUNTHER Added To Monday’s WWE RAW
January 11, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced that several superstars will appear at Monday’s episode of RAW on Netflix from San Jose, California. That includes CM Punk, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyira vs. Dakota Kai
* Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Chad Gable vs. Mystery Luchador
* Rhea Ripley, CM Punk and GUNTHER to appear
🚨🚨🚨#WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP gives us a preview of what to expect THIS MONDAY 👀
📺 8/7c on @netflix pic.twitter.com/Q1xmQCkBTB
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Says Raw’s Netflix Debut Planted WWE’s Flag, Takes Issue With Cody Rhodes Appearing During Rock Promo
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Interested in Malakai Black, Note On When Black Is Expected To Be Done With AEW
- Jim Ross Recalls Vince Russo Advocating For WWE To Use Sable More Than Sunny