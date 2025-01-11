wrestling / News

CM Punk, Rhea Ripley and GUNTHER Added To Monday’s WWE RAW

January 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Netflix Logo, WWE EVP Chris Legentil, Raw Vault Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that several superstars will appear at Monday’s episode of RAW on Netflix from San Jose, California. That includes CM Punk, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyira vs. Dakota Kai
* Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Chad Gable vs. Mystery Luchador
* Rhea Ripley, CM Punk and GUNTHER to appear

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading