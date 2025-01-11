CM Punk, Rhea Ripley and GUNTHER Added To Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that several superstars will appear at Monday’s episode of RAW on Netflix from San Jose, California. That includes CM Punk, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyira vs. Dakota Kai

* Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Chad Gable vs. Mystery Luchador

* Rhea Ripley, CM Punk and GUNTHER to appear