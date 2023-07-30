wrestling / News
CM Punk To Defend His World Title Against Ricky Starks Next Week, Ricky Steamboat to Referee
CM Punk finally revealed what’s in his red bag and it led to a ‘World’ title match against Ricky Starks on next week’s AEW Collision. Punk revealed he still has the AEW World title belt he won at All Out last year and claimed that he is still the AEW World Champion. He then painted an X on the belt to show that it was his. This brought out Ricky Starks, who felt he was owed a match for the belt. Punk accepted but said he wanted a special guest referee. That referee is none other than Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat.
