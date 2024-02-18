wrestling / News
CM Punk Weighs In On The Rock’s WWE Return
CM Punk is happy to see that The Rock has returned to WWE. Punk and Rock faced off for the WWE Championship back in 2013, with Rock ending Punk’s 434-day WWE Championship reign. Punk, currently out with injury, spoke about Rock’s return in the buildup to WrestleMania 40 backstage at UFC 298 and said that Rock’s return is good for WWE.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Punk noted (per Fightful). “Ten years ago, I was the guy that was wrestling The Rock when he came back, and now ten years later, he’s coming back, and I think the landscape has completely changed, right? WrestleMania is two nights now, it’s even bigger. Him coming back only helps. I always say high tide raises all ships.”
He continued, “So I’m just happy that even though I’m hurt, I’m still gonna kinda be in the mix. My mouth still works, so I’m gonna still be able to talk some trash. I don’t know if you saw the kickoff we did in Vegas with Rock and Roman and Seth and Cody. It was a lot of fun and I hope to just continue to do that while I’m recuperating because I can always just talk trash with the best of you. we love that part of it as well. It’s the best part. It’s what I do.”
"My heart goes out to Alexander Volkanovski, to me he's still a champion"
WWE superstar @CMPunk reacts after a blockbuster #UFC298 event and discusses his comeback from injury ✨
🎙️ @CarolinePearce pic.twitter.com/bEL5VbQNdS
— UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 18, 2024
