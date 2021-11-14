CM Punk Talks ROH’s Hiatus, Wants Brody King in AEW

CM Punk discussed ROH going on hiatus and which ROH star he’d like to see in AEW during the post-Full Gear media scrum. Punk is of course a ROH alumni and he said that he’d like to see Brody King show up in AEW.

“I mean, I think it sucks that the place is going to go out of business and people are going to lose their jobs,” Punk said (courtesy of Fightful). “I’d like to see Brody King here. Man, there’s so much talent there. There’s so much talent here. I’m sure you’re going to see — I didn’t even know Lethal was here until it happened. I’m sure you’re going to see different people. It’s an exciting time.”