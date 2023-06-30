CM Punk’s Role Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

We now know what CM Punk will be doing on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Punk will be doing commentary for Roderick Strong’s Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal match against Samoa Joe.

Khan wrote:

Punk fights the winner of Strong vs Joe in the semifinal NEXT Saturday!

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 29, 2023