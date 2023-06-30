wrestling / News

CM Punk’s Role Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

June 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision CM Punk Image Credit: AEW

We now know what CM Punk will be doing on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Punk will be doing commentary for Roderick Strong’s Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal match against Samoa Joe.

Khan wrote:

“@CMPunk will be on commentary [email protected] vs @SamoaJoe Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal on #AEWCollision!

Punk fights the winner of Strong vs Joe in the semifinal NEXT Saturday!

Don’t miss Saturday Night Collision @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT!”

