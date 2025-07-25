CM Punk On His Role In WWE: Unreal, Having Mixed Feelings About Show

CM Punk is featured on the upcoming WWE: Unreal series despite having mixed feelings about the show. The Netflix docuseries goes behind the scenes with WWE’s creative process and will premiere on July 29th. Punk made an appearance on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement and spoke about the series; you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the show going behind the scenes: “There’s a lot of stuff that I feel like is just for us [wrestlers]. There’s a lot of things that I don’t necessarily want to share with fans. It’s no different than being in the Stanley Cup finals and not letting cameras in the room. It’s no different than playing a World Series game and certain people don’t get access. I kind of want to protect that part.”

On being part of the show: “I’m incredibly nervous in a way. I was taught my whole life to protect the business. I was never aware of when, where, and why we were filming stuff, so I’d walk into a situation, and I’d just be like, what, we’re filming, what are we doing? I never knew what the camera was shooting and I never knew who was mic’d up, so you’re probably gonna see a lot of hilarious stuff.”

On being a “smart” fan growing up: “I was definitely a smart fan. But I was more interested in the business side of things, the numbers and the gates. Student of the game from an early age. I wasn’t so into the salacious, TMZ-esque aspect of it.”