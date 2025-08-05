CM Punk Makes Fun Of Roman Reigns After RAW

Roman Reigns had his shoes stolen for the second time by Bronson Reed at the conclusion of WWE RAW last night, and CM Punk wasted no time making fun of Reigns about it on Instagram. Punk shared a story that featured a photo of him wearing sneakers, seemingly poking fun at Reigns.

Punk got involved in last night’s RAW main event between Seth Rollins and LA Knight, interfering to attack Rollins, resulting in the match ending in a disqualification. Rollins, Reed, and Bron Breakker ended the show by beating down Punk, Knight, and Reigns.

A photo from Punk’s Instagram story is below.