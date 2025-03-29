CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins To Main Event WrestleMania 41 Night One

The triple threat match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will be the main event of WrestleMania 41 night one. It was announced during the contract signing of Friday’s WWE Smackdown that the match between the three will headline the first night of the PPV.

The announcement was revealed when Punk came down to the ring last for the contract signing and looked through the contract. Paul Heyman said that he knew what Punk was looking for and that it was in there: the match would main event the show.

That angered Seth Rollins, who said Punk doesn’t deserve a WrestleMania main event. Punk then thanked the fans and Reigns said he should be thanking him, but Punk said this wasn’t the favor he was owed.

Still no word on what that favor will be.