Various News: CM Punk Gets New Clothing Line, WWE Playlist Looks At Multi-Time Royal Rumble Winners, Latest Being the Dark Order

– CM Punk has a new clothing line through Roots of Fight, which you can find here.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at multi-time Royal Rumble winners. That list includes Hulk Hogan (1990 and 1991), Shawn Michaels (1995 and 1996), Stone Cold Steve Austin (1997, 1998 & 2001), Triple H (2002 and 2016), Brock Lesnar (2003 and 2022), Batista (2005 and 2014), John Cena (2008 and 2013), Randy Orton (2009 and 2017) and Edge (2010 and 2021).

– The latest Being the Dark Order is now online: