CM Punk, Ruby Riott and More Signal-Boost GoFundMe For Injured Indy Wrestlers

January 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk ROH

– Several members of the wrestling community have taken to social media to raise attention for the Buffalo Brothers after their car accident over the weekend. The independent wrestlers — Puf, Kevin Bennett, Kevin Blackwood, and Daniel Garcia — were injured after their car slipped on black ice in Montreal, with Garcia and Blackwood both requiring surgery due to broken bones.

As noted in the original article, a GoFundMe has been established for the group. CM Punk, Ruby Riott, MVP, and Brody King all shared the link on Twitter to support the group. As of now, the fundraising effort has raised $17,525 of the $50,000 being asked for.

