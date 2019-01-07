CM Punk, Ruby Riott and More Signal-Boost GoFundMe For Injured Indy Wrestlers

– Several members of the wrestling community have taken to social media to raise attention for the Buffalo Brothers after their car accident over the weekend. The independent wrestlers — Puf, Kevin Bennett, Kevin Blackwood, and Daniel Garcia — were injured after their car slipped on black ice in Montreal, with Garcia and Blackwood both requiring surgery due to broken bones.

As noted in the original article, a GoFundMe has been established for the group. CM Punk, Ruby Riott, MVP, and Brody King all shared the link on Twitter to support the group. As of now, the fundraising effort has raised $17,525 of the $50,000 being asked for.

I don’t know these guys, but @andycomplains does. If they’re friends of his, they’re friends of mine. Help if you can, spread the word if you cannot! https://t.co/Am2N077KX7 — Coach (@CMPunk) January 7, 2019

Some good dudes came across some bad luck. Please help in ANYWAY you can!https://t.co/KIePbsJapV — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) January 7, 2019

Some good brothers need help. Life on the road can be dangerous. And sometimes people on the grind need a hand. Help if you can. Sharing this with others helps too. RT @andycomplains: https://t.co/ccGQJvdzoM — MVP (@The305MVP) January 7, 2019