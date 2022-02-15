wrestling / News
CM Punk To Reveal Rules For MJF Rematch On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
February 15, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced that on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk will reveal the time, place, and rules for his upcoming rematch with MJF. Punk earned the right to choose the stipulation after he and Jon Moxley defeated FTR on last week’s Dynamite.
You can view the announcement below.
On #AEWDynamite @CMPunk & @JonMoxley defeated #FTR, and with that win the #BestInTheWorld now gets another shot vs. @the_MJF, and TOMORROW NIGHT LIVE from the @NMAuditorium at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, CM Punk will announce the Time, Place and Rules for his rematch with MJF! pic.twitter.com/WJVGImGAYY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022
