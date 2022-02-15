wrestling / News

CM Punk To Reveal Rules For MJF Rematch On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

February 15, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk will reveal the time, place, and rules for his upcoming rematch with MJF. Punk earned the right to choose the stipulation after he and Jon Moxley defeated FTR on last week’s Dynamite.

You can view the announcement below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, CM Punk, MJF, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading