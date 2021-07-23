wrestling / News
CM Punk Rumors Cause AEW All Out Ticket Prices To Spike On Secondary Market
July 23, 2021
Even if CM Punk doesn’t end up signing with AEW, the rumors of the two parties being in talks have helped out ticket scalpers tremendously. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, rumors of Punk’s AEW debut have caused All Out ticket sales to spike on the secondary market. The show, which happens on September 5 in Chicago, has a $141 get-in price, an increase of eighteen percent.
By comparison, AEW’s upcoming Dynamite in Cincinnati on September 8 has a get-in price of $118, but that’s due to limited availability. Dynamite Grand Slam, even with the rumors of Daniel Bryan signing, still has a get-in price of $43. However that show hasn’t sold out yet, even if all the good seats were gone right away.
