CM Punk Wonders If He’s Running Out Of Time to Main Event Wrestlemania, Questions if He Has A Soul to Sell
During yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show, CM Punk questioned what he might do if he can’t win tonight’s Chamber match to headline Wrestlemania. He teased whether or not he has a soul to sell, referencing The Rock wanting the soul of Cody Rhodes.
He said (via Wrestling Inc): “I think why these people love me and why they chanted my name during my 10 year absence is because when I do fall, when I do fail, I get back up,” he said. “I said it last year after I hurt and I missed out on WrestleMania, I said, ‘There’s always next year.’ But, yeah, you’re right. Can I afford to say that again tomorrow night if it doesn’t go my way? Am I running out of time? Will I have to call in favor? Will I have to sell something? I don’t know. Do I have a soul to sell? Time will tell.“
