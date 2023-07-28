CM Punk Reportedly Wants Rush On AEW Collision, Note On WWE Interest in Rush

In a recent post to his Instagram Story, CM Punk shared a photo of Rush and put the word ‘Colliders’ on it. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk has been pushing for Rush to be on the Saturday show going forward. As previously noted, Rush signed a new deal with AEW earlier this week.

Meanwhile it was noted that while AEW did offer more than WWE for Rush, WWE sources say it was an “insane” amount of money. WWE had wanted to bring him into NXT and planned to offer more than most NXT wrestlers (except for Gable Steveson), but AEW offered more than what they were targeting. It should be noted that WWE never officially made an offer to El Toro Blanco, it was just discussed.