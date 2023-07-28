wrestling / News
CM Punk Reportedly Wants Rush On AEW Collision, Note On WWE Interest in Rush
July 28, 2023 | Posted by
In a recent post to his Instagram Story, CM Punk shared a photo of Rush and put the word ‘Colliders’ on it. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk has been pushing for Rush to be on the Saturday show going forward. As previously noted, Rush signed a new deal with AEW earlier this week.
Meanwhile it was noted that while AEW did offer more than WWE for Rush, WWE sources say it was an “insane” amount of money. WWE had wanted to bring him into NXT and planned to offer more than most NXT wrestlers (except for Gable Steveson), but AEW offered more than what they were targeting. It should be noted that WWE never officially made an offer to El Toro Blanco, it was just discussed.
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Says Working With Andre the Giant Terrified Him, Says Andre Didn’t Like Him At First
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on How Jey Uso Has Become the Most Over Guy in Wrestling Right Now
- Bruce Prichard on Why CM Punk Winning First World Title Polarized the WWE Locker Room
- Bang Bros Tag Team Get Cease and Desist From BangBros Porn Company