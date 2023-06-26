wrestling / News
CM Punk Defeats Satoshi Kojima, Moves On In Owen Hart Tournament at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
CM Punk is in the semifinals in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating Satoshi Kijoma at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Punk punned Kojima after a Go 2 Sleep in order to advance from the quarterfinals and make it to the semis, where he will face the winner of Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe. Punk heeled it up during the match, including dropping a Hogan-style legdrop to the boos of the crowd, but gave Kojima a show of respect after the match.
You can see pics from the match below and follow our live coverage of Forbidden Door here.
Satoshi Kojima makes his way to the ring to take on CM Punk in this Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match here at Forbidden Door!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@Cozy_lariat pic.twitter.com/rESpUSIL2c
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
CM Punk is HERE at Forbidden Door!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@cmpunk pic.twitter.com/nqyIwVoG7X
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Kojima takes it to CM Punk!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@cozy_lariat pic.twitter.com/2MaefDzooP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Heavy-handed exchanges between Kojima and CM Punk!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@CMPunk | @cozy_lariat pic.twitter.com/8bhtrNy3xh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Leg-drop by CM Punk 👀
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@cmpunk pic.twitter.com/enD5c4fzU0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Machine gun chops by Kojima!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@cozy_lariat pic.twitter.com/VVMn3SRBuQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Devastating diving elbow by CM Punk right across the throat of Kojima!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@CMPunk pic.twitter.com/5zV3Umm6cR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023