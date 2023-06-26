CM Punk Defeats Satoshi Kojima, Moves On In Owen Hart Tournament at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

CM Punk is in the semifinals in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating Satoshi Kijoma at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Punk punned Kojima after a Go 2 Sleep in order to advance from the quarterfinals and make it to the semis, where he will face the winner of Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe. Punk heeled it up during the match, including dropping a Hogan-style legdrop to the boos of the crowd, but gave Kojima a show of respect after the match.

You can see pics from the match below and follow our live coverage of Forbidden Door here.