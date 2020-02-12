CM Punk Says Charlotte Flair Is The Only One Simone Johnson Can Relate To

It was reported earlier this week that Simone Johnson, the daughter of The Rock, has been signed by the WWE. While discussing the story on WWE Backstage last night, CM Punk said that the only one that he thinks Simone could relate to in WWE is Charlotte Flair.

He said: “The only person I think Simone Johnson can relate to is you. Somebody who is the daughter of a living legend, that comes in, she’s now signed to NXT, and I think you could be a tremendous help to her. So, if you had any advice to her, what would you say?”

Flair replied: “It’s not easy. A lot of people are gonna think it’s easy, and in some ways it is easier, like, you grew up around the business, people know your dad, they know your family. But there comes a lot of criticism and do I trust him? Do I trust her? Favoritism, not favoritism, is my dad coming too the show? It’s a lot, and you just…you have to block out the noise, and stay true to you, and you have to work twice as hard, and you can never take anything for granted.”